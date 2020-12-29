Valuable tax deductions that also help others

Tax season will be here before you know it and that means it's time to maximize your deductions before the clock strikes 12 on New Year's Eve.

Caleb Silver, with Investopedia, says anyone making a list and checking it twice may want to add a charity.

"There's never been a more important year to give them 2020", said Silver, "And there are so many organizations in need, but you can do it and give and lower your taxes in the process."

And those tax advantages can be substantial.

"Now, the IRS imposes caps on the total value of the charitable contributions that may be deductible for a tax pair of around 50% sometimes it's a little bit more, sometimes it's a little bit under", said Silver, "But it has to be to a qualifying charitable organization under Section 170c of the Internal Revenue Code."

Along with cash, Silver says it's often a good idea to donate stocks and other investments products.

"If you've gotten capital gains on that stock and you've held it for a long time by donating it you reduce the capital gains taxes", Silver said.

And instead of trading in an old car it could be donated.

You can get a tax write off for donating your car if your car is worth more than $500", Silver said.

Silver also stresses the importance of keeping good records for tax purposes..

"Any of the online tax businesses and even your online broker has a way of tracking your charitable donation", said Silver, "So you can see how much you've given and how much it's going to offset the income taxes, you're going to have to pay for the end of the year. "

A chance to help others and yourself.