How you can help support the Community Foodbank of Souther Arizona by running

TUCSON (KVOA) - This weekend an ultra-marathon runner will kick off a month-long campaign for the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.

Dan Heston will run 53 miles along the Chuck Hckelberry Loop starting Jan. 2.

The Southern ArizonaRoadrunners, a non-profit dedicated to promoting health and fitness, will donate one dollar for every mile logged.

Anyone can join by walking or running and submitting their miles.

