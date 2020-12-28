Pedestrian-involved crash on south side turns fatal

Pedestrian-involved crash on south side turns fatalNew
TUCSON (KVOA) - A southside intersection has been shut down in connection to a fatal collision that occurred Monday evening.
According to Tucson Police Department, the collision, which involved a pedestrian, took place near Campbell Avenue near Irvington Road.
TPD said southbound Campbell Avenue has been closed at this time.
Details surrounding the crash are limited at this time.
