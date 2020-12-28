Skip to Content

Pedestrian-involved crash on south side turns fatal

Top StoriesLocal NewsTraffic

TUCSON (KVOA) - A southside intersection has been shut down in connection to a fatal collision that occurred Monday evening.

According to Tucson Police Department, the collision, which involved a pedestrian, took place near Campbell Avenue near Irvington Road.

TPD said southbound Campbell Avenue has been closed at this time.

Details surrounding the crash are limited at this time.



Anthony Victor Reyes

Anthony Victor Reyes is the lead digital content producer at News 4 Tucson. The award-winning journalist previously worked as a community reporter in Jasper County, Iowa.

