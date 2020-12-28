Northside apartment complex residents still without running water

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Hundreds of people living at an apartment complex on the northside of Tucson have been without water for several days.

Many of them are still frustrated waiting for water to be restored.

"We can't wash dishes, so it's getting to be dirty," Paul Meyer, Casas Adobes resident said. "You can't flush the toilet."

That's the situation that has many people frustrated at the Casas Adobes apartment complex.

Since our initial report over the weekend, News 4 Tucson has learned that the utility company Metro Water is at a standstill until the apartment complex can get its water main break fixed.

"My staff reached out to the apartment maintenance individuals and found out they had what looks like a break in their water line infrastructure," Joseph Olsen, Metro Water general manager said. "They had to turn off that valve so that they could isolate that break to fix it."

News 4 Tucson reached out to management at the Casas Adobes property. While they refused to go on camera. they said they've had a crew working on it since Christmas. They said the crew found roots of a eucalyptus tree in the way.

The management team also said that they have a crew working tirelessly to get it up and running.

In the meantime, residents say they've been given some bottled water and have had porta-potties and handwashing stations installed at the complex.

"It's just another add-on," Trevor Lawrence, Casas Adobes resident said. "Like I said, it's frustrating, but we're trying to get through it."

Management says they hope to get the water back up and running sometime on Tuesday.

As for compensation for the renters, it's still not been determined.

We'll continue to follow this story and keep you updated.