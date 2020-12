TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Police are looking for 66-year-old Irma Mendoza who was last seen on December 21st at a bus stop on the corner of 22nd and Alvernon.

Tucson Police have said that she is 5’3, 115 lbs., brown hair, wearing blue jeans, denim jacket, maroon shirt & a denim purse.

If you see her call 911.