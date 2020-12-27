Northside apartment complex left without running water for days

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucsonans at an apartment complex on the northside have been without water for days. Many residents tell News 4 Tucson they still don't know when there water will be restored.

It's been anything but easy for residents at the Casa Adobes apartments on the northside. Paul Meyer, a resident, said management isn't being transparent on when they say the problem will be fixed and when the water will be back on.

"The management here is saying it is a water main break and they are working on it," Meyer said. "It's disgusting. I have family visiting. We can't use the toilet, we cant take showers, we've had to postpone that, we have do dishes, there is no water."

Late Christmas Eve, Meyer called Metro Water and the complex about the problem. Early Christmas morning, a different resident called explaining the same problem.

Joseph Olsen, the General Manager of the Metro Water said they weren't notified by Casa Adobes.



"We didn't hear anything from property management about the problem. It was from a tenant," Olsen said.

He said the main water break should be fixed on their end and haven't heard anything else since the repair.



"As of now we are unaware of anything that is out, or if there is a problem," Olsen said.

Going into day four without water, some resident are having to seek help from family members. Meyer said Casa Adobes gave every unit six bottles of water.

"Which couldn't even flush a toilet once," Meyer said.

We reached out to management at Casa Adobes about the watermain break and are waiting to hear back.