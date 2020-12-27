Golder Ranch Ambulance involved in collision with RV

PINAL COUNTY (KVOA) -- Pinal County Sheriff's Department responded to a collision a little before 6:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

The collision involved a Golder Ranch Ambulance and an RV near Saddlebrook Boulevard just east of Oracle.

One Golder Ranch Firefighter was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Five other people were also transported for evaluation but did not have severe injuries.

The ambulance was not transporting a patient.

The cause of the crash is not known at this time. Stay with News 4 Tucson for updates.