More Stories

PHOENIX (KVOA) – 1,296 Arizonans tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Sunday's dashboard.

Another 3 people lost their lives to the virus, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. This is the seventh time in nine days the figure has been in the triple digits.

So far, the state has seen 494,337 known cases and 8,427 total deaths.

WHAT TO KNOW:

Deaths are not recorded until the health department receives a death certificate naming COVID-19 as the cause of death.

The data includes people who have recovered.

According to the state's data dashboard, 3,128,346 people have been tested for the virus. Of those that have been processed, 11.9% have come back positive. This does not include the serology or antibody tests.

