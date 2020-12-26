Pandemic puts people on skates

TUCSON (KVOA) --Throughout the pandemic people have gone through many different challenges, one of those is figuring out how to have a social life while socially distancing.

Many have taken to the outdoors during the pandemic and while most might be hiking or riding your bike, there's also been a resurgence of skaters.

The 520 quad squad is a group of roller derby skaters, former skaters and even just beginners.

The group started with a few people and throughout the pandemic it has grown to more than 90.

"Great way to meet new people. Our chat group runs all during the day so we'll check in with each other during work you know 'hey I'm going to the park anyone wanna meet up?' said Julie Ramsey, a 520 Quad Squad member.

They avoid busy hours and go to tennis courts, the loop, parking lots and of course skate parks so they can stay distanced.

For those who owned a pair of skates in their youth, joining this group has brought back old memories.

"It feels like being back at skate country on a Thursday night expect you're just hitting up a tennis court or the trail," said Jacqueline Mayo, a 520 Quad Squad member.

Their social media channels are active and are how they communicate to meet up, which varies based on who is available.

"Normally just a couple of people, outside, distanced masked and fresh air. About as safe as we can make it," said Ramsey.

As people have been forced to adjust to the pandemic online socializing has become more common. But, if you're on the fence about joining a group like this, members of the 520 quad squad say your shouldn't be.

"Just do it, just do it there's no harm in it I mean what do you have to lose? Honestly you have nothing to lose just by going out and meeting someone online," said Mayo.

If you're interested in joining the 520 Quad Squad click here.