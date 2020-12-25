Santa Claus is comin’ to your room! (virtually)

TUCSON (KVOA) – It's safe to say that COVID-19 is just not stopping Tucson Fire Department from delivering those gifts and putting warm smiles onto those kids' faces on Diamond Children's.

It's an 18-year tradition that is adapting for the first time.

"We're going to do a Zoom meeting with sick kids at the hospital," said Beto Vasquez, the captain at Tucson Fire Department Station No. 14. "In the years past, we've been able to bring Santa Claus to the kids as well as the firefighters."









Photo Courtesy: Tucson Fire Department

This year, it's around 200 kids. And a smile is on each and every one of them.

"It's just so magical because you feel like you're giving them a little bit of happiness" said Mari Vasquez, a life safety educator for TFD.

Despite fundraising being a bit tougher this year, they improvised.

"We had a little bit of money within our 479. And there's a couple business that donated and actually firefighters who reached into their own pockets and donated" said John Gulotta, the Safety Captain for TFD.

Lifesavers on and off the clock. But TFD really wants to thank the healthcare elves working at the hospital today.

"We just want to make sure they understand that we're here for them and we appreciate them" said Gulotta. "And, bring Santa in anyway we can. This year is going to be a little bit unique."

"Merry Christmas!" Mari Vasquez said. "Hopefully next year we get to get back to the regular way of doing it."

For more information on Diamond Children's Medical Center, visit https://www.bannerhealth.com/locations/tucson/diamond-childrens-medical-center

Interested in thanking a TFD employee? Visit tucsonaz.gov.