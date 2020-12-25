BBB warns of pandemic-driven holiday scams

TUCSON (KVOA) - Every holiday season, we hear about scammers trying to steal from the unsuspecting. But this year with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Better Business Bureau says they are out in full force.

2020 has been a year of change, for sure. More and more people are not only working from home, but shopping from home. And there are people in the shadows taking advantage of that.

“It’s the pandemic and people spending more time at home, maybe afraid to go out," Sean Herdrick, Marketing Director for BBB Arizona said. "The amount of shopping online has just skyrocketed.”

Herdrick said scammers are using social media ads and virtual events to find victims, selling various products like the most popular electronics at a too good to be true price.

“Maybe you’re seeing a PlayStation 5 for $100 that’s a definite red flag,” Herdrick explained.

One of the biggest scams right now he said is selling puppies or at least pretending to.

“The Puppy Scam is back in full force with the pandemic and more people looking for companionship," Herdrick said. "That scam has increased by more than three times in three years.”

And as online orders fly off the warehouse shelves and to your front door, package thieves are waiting. Donna Snyder says her eastside Tucson neighborhood has been ravaged by porch pirates.

“And we’re talking hundreds of people who have lost packages because of this," Snyder said. "It seems to be the same vehicles over and over again one in the day one at night that seems to follow the Amazon and UPS trucks."

Porch pirates can be reported to local law enforcement. But the Pima County Sheriff’s Office says when you lose money online, things get more complicated. The case goes to the FBI.

“That can be a long process and no guarantee you’ll get your money back,” Pima County Sheriff’s Office PIO James Allerton said.

So what should you do?

Sean Herdrick says definitely report any scam or package theft to law enforcement so it’s documented and investigated.

Report any fraudulent charges to your account to your bank, in some rare cases, the sheriff’s department said the bank may be able to return the money to you.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said either it can bring online scams to the FBI’s attention or you can report it directly. But unfortunately, it said it’s rare you’ll ever get your money back. Many of the cases cross state and international boundaries.