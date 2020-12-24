TPD identifies man killed in Wednesday homicide

TUCSON (KVOA) - On Thursday, the Tucson Police Department identified Jeffrey Ray Hunter, 55, as the victim of a homicide that occurred on Wednesday.

According to officials, TPD officers responded to the 200 block of West Blacklidge Drive for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located Hunter on the floor with gunshot wounds and immediately began rendering aid.

Hunter was then transported to Banner UMC with life-threatening injuries, where he eventually succumbed to his injuries.

After investigation, detectives determined that Hunter was at the residents visiting a friend when an argument occurred and shortly after gunfire was heard by the 911 caller.

Detectives believe that other guests at the house left before officers arrived.

No charges have been filed at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

