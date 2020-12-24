Local bakery hopes for second stimulus as New Year’s approaches

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KVOA) - Christmas Eve is as merry as it can be inside the Village Bakehouse, a sweet, sliver of Oro Valley.

We first profiled owner Paulette Griggs in March at the start of the pandemic.

Griggs had just gotten a loan from the federal government through the Paycheck Protection Program.

Nine months later, coming off her busiest time of the year, Griggs knows she and her employees need more help.

“Usually, January and February are slow for us,” she said. “So, that can be difficult to keep everybody employed. If this lingers on into summer, it’s really going to be tough to hold on.”

President Donald Trump is threatening to veto the $900 billion Coronavirus relief bill...demanding Congress boost the $600 individual stimulus checks to 2,000 dollars.

A Democratic effort to do just that blocked by House Republicans.

Thursday morning.

Also in the bill, federal unemployment and rental assistance.

“$600, I mean that goes so fast,” Griggs said. “That doesn’t even pay somebody’s rent here in Tucson let alone in states where the rent is $2,000.”

“We still have to pay our bills and make ends meet with our families,” Village Bakehouse employee Staci Milster said. “The stimulus check will help boost us in the right direction.”

Griggs opened the bakery in 1996. She says in the current environment every day is a challenge.

This is the closest she’s come to considering closing her shop. For her, that possibility is hard to even begin to process.

“I don’t know what I would do,” she said. “I don’t know. I have no idea. It would be crazy. I don’t know. I’d have to do something. It would be devastating.”

Also included in the COVID-19 relief bill is money to keep the government open and running past Monday, Dec. 28.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday she will call members back into session on Monday for a full House vote on whether to increase those direct payments to $2,000.