COVID-19 cases surge across Arizona and Pima County, ICU space running low

TUCSON (KVOA) - It’s a Christmas Eve with some unfortunate Covid19 milestones, leaving medical professionals hoping for a Christmas miracle.

Dr. Cara Christ, Director Arizona Department of Health said “We’ve seen the Covid19 metrics worsen, our cases remain elevated as does our percent positivity. We are seeing increased hospitalizations and deaths”

Dr. Christ released that message Wednesday, urging people to consider the risks of holiday gatherings.

“While many people are good about wearing their mask while out in public with strangers many then head home and invite friends over for dinner where people don’t wear masks or distance,” Dr. Christ said.

Across the State, hospital ICU bed capacity has hit 93 percent, more than 960 of those beds are filled with COVID-19 patients, a record high. In Pima County, the health department reports that only two percent of ICU beds are available. As cases surge.

“If you look at the percent positivity rate today [Thursday] in Pima County and this last week it’s 20 percent,” said Will Humble Executive Director of the Arizona Public Health Association. “Many of those patients who would have been admitted are no longer being admitted and sent home."

Humble said the situation has led to hospitals statewide having to triage patients and move them hospital to hospital as beds open up.

“Sadly, many of those beds come open as people die,” Humble said.

But the real damage from Christmas and New Year celebrations he said won’t be evident for weeks.

“Now we’re thinking the exposure that is going to happen Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and into the New Year, are hospitalizations we’ll start seeing mid-January,” Humble said.

Humble encourages people to do what has been asked for months now - wear a mask, social distance and regularly wash your hands.

There is some light at the end of the tunnel, Humble said as the vaccine becomes available to the most vulnerable soon and eventually everyone hopefully numbers will begin to taper off.