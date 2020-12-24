Cars line up early to benefit from the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona on Christmas Eve

TUCSON (KVOA) – In the early hours of Christmas Eve, twelve semi-trucks are at the Kino Sports Complex unloading food to get ready for their final distribution.

In May, the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona moved its food distribution to the parking area near Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium. And for today, there's a gift almost anyone can give… your time. They need your help.

Anyone 16 years old and up can volunteer for a three-hour shift to help out.

Just visit the food bank's website and sign up. Masks and social distancing will be required.

And if you're in need, they are here for you.

The food bank will be open from 8 a.m. until noon Thursday. They are planning to serve around 1,100 to 1,200 people.