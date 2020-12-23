Tucson Appliance Company makes $7,460 donation to Casa de los Niños

TUCSON (KVOA) – The Tucson Appliance Company announced it has made a large donation to Casa de los Niños after holding a promotion that began in November.

The company said it garnered a $7,460 donation for Casa de los Niños. Chris Edwards, current owner, and Corbin Edwards, the future owner, developed a holiday ad campaign stating that a ten-dollar donation from any sale would be given to Casa de los Niños. This was a company-wide event, and the charity was selected by the Tucson Appliance sales team.

Chris stated, “Casa de los Niños was selected because the team wanted to provide a Tucson charity that served children in our community with extra funds to help those in need.”

The younger Edwards said, “Casa de los Niños is a perfect choice, they are a leader in promoting child well-being and family stability.”

Mikaela Ross, Development & Public Relations Coordinator at Casa de los Niños said, “The promotion and donation was unexpected and appreciated. During COVID 19, we have seen a significant increase in our services for children and families in the Tucson community that are in dire need. This pandemic has proven to be difficult for all of us but Casa de los Niños is being called upon to help struggling families now more than ever. With this gift, Tucson Appliance Company is ensuring that kids and families have access to vital resources during these challenging times. We’re honored and incredibly grateful for the generous support from Tucson Appliance Company, thank you!”