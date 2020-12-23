Leading doctor in COVID-19 fight asks Arizonans to shrink circle during holidays

PHOENIX (KVOA) - It's a holiday season unlike any other.

With the numbers of ICU beds shrinking statewide, Banner Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Marjorie Bessel wants Arizonans to take necessary steps to stay safe.

"Shrinking your circle and masking are particularly important," Dr. Bessel said. "Your willingness and ability to adhere to them can be the difference between life and death."

Bessel and other health experts say our hospitals are extremely stressed and strained with a majority of ICU beds taken up by COVID-19 patients.

"As it is right now and it will continue to be, if you get sick with COVID-19 or another illness, where you need to have hospital care, high-quality hospital care, you will be entering a system that doesn't have the bandwidth or capacity to treat you with the normal standards of the care," Will Humble, the Executive Director of the Arizona Public Health Association said.

Humble and Bessel say Governor Doug Ducey and Arizona State Health Director, Dr. Cara Christ, must take further action.

"I'm concerned about lives, that's what I'm concerned about and I'm concerned that the governor and Dr. Christ having been leaving evidence-based tools that work on the table," Humble said.

"The White House Coronavirus Task Force document continues to state that Arizona mitigation efforts must increase," Bessel said.

In a statement to our newsroom, C.J. Karamargin, Gov. Ducey's spokesman said:

"We want to have a consistent approach statewide. We are following the guidance of the AZDHS, CDC and the WH COVID-19 task force. Mitigation measures from the summer remain in effect. The governor has been clear about the need for local enforcement of existing mitigation measures. Data shows that the spread we are seeing is from small gatherings of family and friends. There is no shutdown that will prevent that. We will not implement more mitigation measures just for show."

"Without interventions, we're headed off a cliff," Humble said. "And, it's a cliff we didn't have to go over."

On Wednesday, Bessel pleaded with the public to give our frontline workers a much needed assist this Christmas.

"Most of you did not take an oath to save lives," she said. "But today I'm asking you to join those of us who have so that we can collectively save as many lives as possible during this pandemic."