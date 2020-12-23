Department of Environmental Quality issues pollution advisory for Nogales

NOGALES (KVOA) - The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) announced a High Pollution Advisory for Nogales in a news release Wednesday.

According to the release, the advisory is due to fine particulate matter (PM-2.5) and is effective December 24 & 25 in the Nogales area. According to ADEQ PM-2.5 is made up of small particles (soot) found in smoke. ADEQ recommends that people limit outdoor activity while the HPA is in effect, especially children and adults with respiratory problems.

ADEQ said people most vulnerable to the impacts of air pollution include children, older adults, adults exercising outdoors and people with heart or lung disease and those suffering from asthma and bronchitis.

It said exposure can increase the number and severity of asthma attacks, cause or aggravate bronchitis or other lung disease and reduce the body’s ability to fight infection. Symptoms may include itchy eyes, nose, and throat, wheezing, coughing, shortness of breath, chest pain and upper respiratory issues. Long-term exposure is linked to premature death in people with heart or lung disease, nonfatal heart attacks, irregular heartbeat and decreased lung function, according to ADEQ.

ADEQ said you can help reduce PM-2.5 by doing one or more of the following: