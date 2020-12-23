Are UA football alumni upset with head coach hire?

TUCSON (KVOA) – Veteran NFL and college coach Jedd Fisch was introduced as the next head coach of the Arizona Football program in grand fashion; with national and local media joining in, as well as Fisch’s mother, wife and three daughters. Fisch was introduced via a zoom call and joins Arizona after eight years of coaching at the collegiate level, including stints in the ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 and 13 years in the NFL, most recently with the New England Patriots.

Initially, Twitter and social media exploded with criticism on the hiring of Fisch from Tucson-area fans, alumni & many former University of Arizona football players, who were hoping a former Wildcat player or coach would be considered for the job. However, after a zoom meeting initiated by Fisch to chat with dozens of former Arizona standouts, many of the original naysayers said they are “all-in” for the new Wildcats head Coach.

“The only way Tucson is going to get that good feeling is if we start hiring some of the people that at least went to the U of A and got the feel for what it’s like, and now you’re a coach,” said former Arizona & Sunnyside High runningback great David Adams, “(That) at least deserves an interview, or an opportunity, or something – maybe not head coach, maybe linebacker coach, DB, or runningback coach, something.”

Adams said, “You don’t (have to) say good things or say bad things, until we see, and that’s all we can do.”

Former Arizona football standout and longtime Tucson resident Julius Holt said, “When (the hiring of Fisch) happened, it kind of took me by surprise. I had mixed emotions, but, after I went into the zoom meeting, myself and former players who just got to listen to (Fisch), I could hear the compassion, I could hear the commitment, I could hear him speaking about being loyal to us.”



The 44-year-old Fisch has been a part of championship seasons throughout his career, including with the Los Angeles Rams as a member of head coach Sean McVay's staff as the Rams won the NFC championship and appeared in Super Bowl LIII. Fisch's coaching pedigree also includes working under future NFL Hall of Famers Bill Belichick and Pete Carroll, as well as college football Hall of Fame member Steve Spurrier and Michigan's Jim Harbaugh.

"I am honored and humbled to lead the University of Arizona football program," said Fisch. "I am 100% committed to building a program that all Wildcat fans will be proud to support. We will study hard, compete hard, recruit hard and be relentless in all aspects of our program. I want to thank President Robbins and Dave Heeke for their belief in me and in my vision for Arizona Football and my family and I cannot wait to immerse ourselves in the UA and Tucson communities."



"We are tremendously excited to have Jedd Fisch come to Tucson to reinvigorate our football program and lead us to championships," said Heeke. "Jedd has a unique ability to teach the game of football effectively to his players and to inspire them with his passion. We conducted a comprehensive national search with an impressive array of candidates but in the end, Jedd is exactly what our program needs right now and I cannot wait to partner with him to move us forward."



Robert C. Robbins, President of the University of Arizona, said "I am very pleased to welcome Coach Fisch and his family to the University of Arizona. He has coached the game at the highest levels in both professional and college football and has worked under some of the most iconic coaches in the game. Jedd's enthusiasm and drive for excellence will be contagious and I am confident our future is bright with him at the helm."



Fisch arrives in Tucson after spending the 2020 season as the quarterbacks' coach for the New England Patriots. Prior to his position with the Patriots, Fisch spent two seasons as a member of McVay's offensive staff with the Rams as they posted the top offense in the NFL in 2018 with quarterback Jared Goff making back-to-back Pro Bowls.



"Jedd Fisch is one of the most outstanding coaches I have worked with and was an excellent addition to our staff this year," said New England Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick. "Jedd has gained a wealth of experience in numerous organizations, in college and the NFL, and is ready to lead the Arizona program. Although we will miss his contributions here, we wish Jedd and Amber well at the University of Arizona, home to two of the greatest Patriots, Tedy Bruschi and Rob Gronkowksi, as well as our current Wildcats, Nick Folk and J.J. Taylor ."



--Fisch's offense at Michigan produced the Big Ten's top scoring and red zone offenses, as tight end Jake Butt won the Mackey Award and consensus All-America honors in 2016. (Butt was one of 10 offensive players for Michigan to receive All-Big Ten honors that season.)

--Fisch's impact was instant on the Wolverine offense as Jake Rudock became only the second quarterback in school history at the time to throw for more than 3,000 yards in a season.

--Fisch has served on coaching staffs that reached five bowl games, highlighted by the 2016 Orange Bowl when he served as Michigan's passing game coordinator. His college coaching career began as a graduate assistant at Florida under Spurrier as the Gators advanced to the 2000 Citrus Bowl and the 2001 Sugar Bowl and won a SEC championship.



--Fisch has helped guide top offenses in the NFL with three of his offenses finishing in the Top 10 in total offense, including the top-ranked offense with the Denver Broncos and the second-ranked offense with the Rams. While offensive coordinator at UCLA in 2017, Fisch guided the Bruins' offense to a top-three ranking in the Pac-12 before leading the Bruins in their final regular season game and to the Cactus Bowl as the interim head coach.



-In his second and third seasons as a college coach, the University of Miami's offense flourished under Fisch's quarterback tutelage. (Stephen Morris set a single-season record for total offense with 3,415 yards in 2012 after Jacory Harris set a single-season Miami record with an efficient 65.0% completion for the season)



-Fisch broke into the NFL coaching ranks with the Houston Texans in 2001, serving as an assistant to head coach Dom Capers. He would go on to join the coaching staffs with the Broncos, Baltimore Ravens, Seattle Seahawks and Jacksonville Jaguars working for head coaches Mike Shanahan, Brian Billick, Pete Carroll and Gus Bradley respectively.



"Jedd was on my first staff with the Seahawks. I've followed his career closely over the years, and he is highly qualified for the job," said Seattle Seahawks Head Coach Pete Carroll. "Jedd is a gifted offensive mind, and he will do a great job leading and caring for the University of Arizona program."