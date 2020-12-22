Salvation Army begins Christmas Angel Tree toy distribution events

TUCSON (KVOA) - On Tuesday the Salvation Army began its Christmas Angel Tree toy distribution for families in need this holiday season.

The program provides toys to more than 1,500 families and more than 4,000 children.

Due to coronavirus measures, toys are being distributed in a drive thru.

For the past 23 years volunteers with the Voyager RV Park have helped make this event happen.

They said this year it was a little different because of the pandemic.

"We're working with a skeleton crew, and the salvation army has filled in with their crew which we dearly love. It's hard, this is our thing, and the voyager people are very generous though, they're still coming up with money and toys. They just can't come down here, because of our age, we have to be very careful," volunteer Rita Beal said.

The event will happen again Wednesday at the Salvation Army South Corps Community Center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Participants should bring their IDs and appointment forms.