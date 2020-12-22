Local restaurant, health group help feed those in need

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Tucson Mental health Coalition gave back to the community Tuesday afternoon with a free lunch for the homeless.

Ken Alexander the owner of Ken's Hardwood Barbecue, which provided the meals today, said his mother used to run a homeless kitchen out of her church in Jeffersonville, Indiana.

"Just seeing her giving back with all the graciousness and just giving the people in need and right now there are a lot of people in need and so and we just want to reach out today and help as many people as possible and feed them, there's no reason for people to be hungry in this world," Alexander said.

The event Tuesday took place at Santa Rita Park.