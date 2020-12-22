Federal agencies warn of fraud schemes related to COVID-19 vaccines

(KVOA) - On Monday, several federal agencies issued a warning about emerging fraud schemes related to COVID-19 vaccines.

In a news release the FBI, Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General (HHS-OIG), and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) said they have received complaints of scammers taking advantage of interest in COVID-19 vaccines to exploit people for their personal information and money through different schemes.

To avoid the schemes the federal agencies suggest people be aware of the following tips to identify fraudulent activity:

Advertisements or offers for early access to a vaccine upon payment of a deposit or fee

Requests asking you to pay out of pocket to obtain the vaccine or to put your name on a COVID-19 vaccine waiting list

Offers to undergo additional medical testing or procedures when obtaining a vaccine

Marketers offering to sell and/or ship doses of a vaccine, domestically or internationally, in exchange for payment of a deposit or fee

Unsolicited emails, telephone calls, or personal contact from someone claiming to be from a medical office, insurance company, or COVID-19 vaccine center requesting personal and/or medical information to determine recipients’ eligibility to participate in clinical vaccine trials or obtain the vaccine

Claims of FDA approval for a vaccine that cannot be verified

Advertisements for vaccines through social media platforms, email, telephone calls, online, or from unsolicited/unknown sources

Individuals contacting you in person, by phone, or by email to tell you the government or government officials require you to receive a COVID-19 vaccine

They also suggest checking your state's health department website for up-to-date information about authorized vaccine distribution channels and how to get a vaccine.

You can also check the FDA's website for up to date information about emergency use authorizations.