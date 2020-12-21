Salvation Army to host Christmas toy distribution

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Salvation Army is set to hold its annual Christmas Angel Tree Toy distribution on Tuesday and Wednesday, helping families in need from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Salvation Army South Corps Community Center at 1625 S Third Ave.

The Salvation Army said families in need with children ages 12 and under can benefit from this Christmas program. This two-day event provides toys for families and children who could use them during the holidays. More than 1,500 families and 4,000 kids signed up for the event, according to Salvation Army.

For the past 23 years, the Salvation Army said more than 100 volunteers from the Voyager RV Park participated to make the event happen. They help collect and distribute toys. Without the Voyagers this important undertaking would never occur, it said.

Distribution of toys will be conducted in a drive-through operation this year to help avoid the spread of COVID-19. Here are several reminders to help keep everyone safe during the distribution and to allow the drive-through lines to move more quickly.

Angel Tree Toy recipients must bring picture ID for adults and their distribution appointment forms in order to receive their gifts.

Distribution is open at The Salvation Army South Corps Community Center, 1625 S Third Ave., 9 am to 3 pm, December 22 and 23. Please arrive at your appointment time listed on your distribution appointment form.

Everyone should remain inside their vehicle as they wait for their paperwork to be checked and their gifts to be placed inside their car.

Face masks are required.

Because of the pandemic, the Salvation Army said this year’s Angel Tree toy distribution has been conducted with multiple precautions including an online shopping registry through which shoppers provided some of the children’s gifts.