COVID-19 testing ramping up during holidays

TUCSON (KVOA) --With the holidays around the corner, many laboratories across Arizona and the county are expecting to see an increase in testing.

When it comes to COVID-19 testing there are a variety of tests available.

So which is the best one for the most accurate result?

"The diagnostic testing that we do the PCR testing that we do is the gold standard in test accuracy," Christina Noble with Sonora Quest Laboratory said.

Currently, Sonora Quest laboratory is seeing an increase in positive COVID-19 tests, which is up five-times what it was just a few months ago.

"For diagnostic testing, the testing that we talked about originally, that's about 21 percent," Noble said. "That is the highest level of positives as a percent since the high we hit in July."

If you're hoping to get your results back in time for Christmas, make sure to take your test a few days in advance.

"You and your viewers should expect continually that we will be producing results between 24 and 48 hours for all of the tests that we just talked about," Noble said. "Those PCR diagnostic and antibody tests."

Here in Pima County, the state is reporting an increase in testing with 3,483 COVID tests taken Monday.

"If you are planning any kind of a gathering over the holidays please get tested make sure that you are taking advantage of the millions of dollars literally that both the city and the county have put into testing making this available to people," Steve Kozachik Ward 6 Councilman said.

Councilman Kozachik says it's important the community does its part especially with the holidays around the corner.

"This is the most common way that COVID has been spreading is small gatherings," Kozachik said. "Where people feel like they were being safe and walk away having either gotten infected or infected a vulnerable member of their family."

We reached out to Northwest Healthcare regarding COVID-19 testing. They provided us with the follow statement.

"While the number of COVID-19 tests we have performed in our facilities has remained relatively stable, we are seeing an uptick in the positivity rate over the past few weeks, meaning a larger percentage of patients being tested are positive for COVID. COVID-19 is spreading in our community -- please be vigilant with social distancing, masking and hand washing to protect yourselves and your loved ones. "

For more information on testing click here.