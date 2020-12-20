Tucson Police investigate homicide on South Side

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Tucson Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Saturday morning on Tucson's South Side.

According to police a little after 5:00 a.m. they were dispatched to the Quick Mart located to 6302 S. Park Ave to do a welfare check on an employee.

After entering the business, officers say they located 47-year-old Toby Lee Uribe with obvious signs of gunshot trauma.

Tucson Fire Medics also responded to the scene and pronounced Uribe dead on scene.

Detectives say Uribe was working at the store and that shortly before 3:00 a.m. two males entered the store. They believe one of the two males forced open a beer cooler while the second male pointed a firearm at Uribe.

Police say the first suspect left the store with merchandise and the second suspect fired his weapon striking Uribe.

After the shooting officers were dispatched to the intersection of South Park Avenue and East Benson Highway for a traffic collision.

Officers then recognized two of the passengers involved in the collision believed to match the suspects from the Quick Mart shooting.

Both male passengers and the driver were detained at the scene of the collision.

After interviewing the three suspects they believe 18-year-old David Adrian Olvera was driving the vehicle at the time of the robbery.

Detectives say 19-year-old Isasias Gastelum-Arvizu and 18-year-old Omar Tello-Fierros are the two suspects who entered the Quick Mart.

All three suspects have been charged with one count of 1st degree murder, armed robbery, aggravated robbery and 1st degree burglary.

Olvera is also facing charges related to the traffic collision.