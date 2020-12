TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Police Department officers have responded to a three-vehicle collision on the eastside with reports of serious injuries.

🔴🚦TRAFFIC ALERT🚦🔴



Please avoid both east and westbound Broadway from S. Chantilly Dr. to S. Wilmot Rd. as officers from Operation Division East are investigating a three vehicle collision with serious injury. Use alternate route. pic.twitter.com/AWFUkre7JJ — Sergeant Richard Gradillas (@SgtGradillas) December 19, 2020

Traffic delays are expected on both east and westbound Broadway from South Chantilly Drive and South Wilmot Road while officers investigate the scene.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and to find an alternate route.

Stay with News 4 Tucson as this develops.