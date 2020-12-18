Nova Home Loans holds 18th annual Miracle En El Barrio toy event

TUCSON (KVOA) - The 18th annual Nova Home Loans Miracle In El Barrio was held Friday morning.

The event ensures children in Tucson have a gift in time for Christmas.

Because of the pandemic this year, the event was held in a drive-thru format.

"Today we are giving toys to every child that drives through Miracle En El Barrio and the kids inside the vehicle," Steve Nunez, co-founder of Miracle En El Barrio, said.

Miracle En El Barrio has evolved into the biggest single largest toy donation event hosted by a private business.

"Miracle's all about touching lives and giving kids a reason to smile on Christmas." Jon Volpe, chairman and CEO of Nova Home Loans, said. "There will be driving through to get presents, we have Santa Claus right there and this you know may be one of the only toys that some of these kids get for Christmas."

Volunteers handed out gifts to an estimated 2,000 children.