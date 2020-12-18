Moderna joins Pfizer in COVID-19 fight; Fewer Pfizer doses expected next week



PHOENIX (KVOA) - Arizona state health officials say they expect both Pfizer and Moderna doses of the Coronavirus vaccine on the ground here beginning as early as Monday.

But there will be about 28,000 fewer Pfizer doses than first projected. The Arizona Department of Health Services said Friday it's not sure as to the reason why.

"It does not sound like it was a manufacturing issue though," AZDHS Director Dr. Cara Christ said. "So, that would be reassuring if that was true."

According to the state health department, Arizona first expected to order more than 70,000 Pfizer doses for next week but just under 42,000 will be shipped.

"It gives me concern because that initial 384,000 doses would have covered our healthcare workers,". "And, so we'll continue to monitor and push our federal partners to make sure. It sounds from the Pfizer perspective that they've got the doses available so we're really eager to find out what happened this week."

Residents and staff at long-term care and nursing home facilities across the state will start to get their first shots the week of Dec. 27.

The Moderna vaccine will be used for our most vulnerable in this setting and their caregivers because that vaccine doesn't require ultra-cold freezer storage.

"We wanted to make sure that they had a vaccine that they could keep in smaller doses and that didn't require the ultra-low temperature storage so the -80 storage," Christ said. "The Moderna vaccine can go into a regular freezer and it's much heartier so it's better for those mobile types of clinics."

Pima County is slated to receive almost 18,950 doses of the vaccine next week.