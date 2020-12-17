TPD identifies man killed on eastside

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Police responded to a home in the 6900 block of South Avenida Del Abrazo Wednesday afternoon for reports of a domestic dispute involving a firearm.

Upon arrival, officers discovered Christopher Michael Albert Prince, 29, with gunshot wounds. Officers and Tucson Fire medics rendered aid to Prince, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second adult male was found at the scene and identified as Prince's spouse. He was detained by officers.

Upon investigation, detectives determined that Prince had gone to the residence to retrieve personal items from his spouse when a verbal altercation began.

The altercation eventually escalated to Prince retrieving a large knife and his spouse retrieving a handgun. The altercation turned physical and gunshots were fired, striking Prince.

After an initial investigation and interviewing Prince's husband detectives did not file any charges.

The investigation is on-going.