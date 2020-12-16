Local expert says it’s hard to tell where flu season stands this year

MARANA, Ariz. (KVOA) – We've heard so much about COVID-19 this year, but we have to remember that we are also in the middle of flu season.

MHC Healthcare says that it's tough to know where flu season stands but they know for a fact it is still here.

The healthcare organization has clinics all across our area and has been administering the flu shot since September. They have noticed significant compliance with the flu vaccine as more and more people are still continuing to get vaccinated. On the other hand, they have also seen quite a few patients still with the flu.

The hard part is, more people are reducing their visits to the doctor, and also, both COVID-19 and the flu have many similar symptoms.

One way to basically differentiate the flu and COVID-19 is if you experience a loss of taste and smell. That is almost a 100% bell-ringer that you have COVID-19 rather than the flu.

"We are now taking all the steps to fight COVID, that will actually fight the flu as well," said Dr. Jenitza Serrano, the Chief Medical Officer of MHC Healthcare. "Wearing your masks, washing your hands, trying to avoid going out if you're sick... all of those things we could have been doing all along for the flu."

MHC Healthcare says it's important to still get the vaccine if you haven't because having the flu and COVID-19 at the same time, or even in a close time period of each other can be treacherous to your health.

According to the Arizona Department of Health, flu cases this year are extremely low. For Pima County, as of Wednesday, there have only been 26 recorded cases since the start of flu season (which begun Oct. 14th). The five-season average by this time of flu season for Pima County is 227.

News 4 Tucson reached out to Northwest Healthcare and in a statement they said:

"We are currently seeing very few patients who require hospitalization for the flu at our facilities. We still encourage the community to receive a flu vaccination if they have not already. The influenza vaccination can reduce the impact of respiratory illnesses and while it may not be universally effective in preventing the flu (most years it is between 40-60% effective), it can reduce the severity of the flu. It has been proven to reduce flu hospitalization and death and is recommended for everyone over the age of 6 months with some rare exceptions."

For more information on the flu here in Arizona, click here.

For more information on MHC Healthcare visit mhchealthcare.org/

For information on how to get a free flu vaccine from the Pima County Health Department, click here.