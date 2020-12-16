Attorney general’s office publishes new civil rights pamphlet for the public

PHOENIX (KVOA) - On Wednesday, the Arizona Attorney General's Office (AGO), in partnership with the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), published a new civil rights pamphlet for Arizonans.

The AGO's said the pamphlet provides Arizonans with answers to frequently asked questions regarding their rights and how to file civil rights complaints related to discrimination in employment, housing, public accommodations, and voting.

The pamphlets are being distributed statewide to 180 locations throughout Arizona, including the Arizona Bar Foundation, Community Legal Services, courts, law libraries, and non-profits.

“The new pamphlet is designed to easily and clearly inform Arizonans of their right to live free from unlawful discrimination and what to do if they have been victimized," Mark Brnovich, Arizona Attorney General said in a news release.

The pamphlet provides answers to questions, like:

How long do I have to file a charge of discrimination?

What happens after I file a charge of discrimination?

Do I need to hire a lawyer to file a charge with the Division?

What are examples of unlawful discrimination?

You can request additional copies by calling (602)542-5263 or by emailing CivilRights@azag.gov.

You can file a Civil Rights complaint online here, or by calling (602) 542-5263.