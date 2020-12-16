Amid COVID-19 surge Ducey won’t implement new mitigation measures, urges Arizonans to get vaccine

PHOENIX (KVOA) - At a news conference Wednesday, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey said the vaccine gives us hope to defeat the Coronavirus pandemic, but there's still a long way to go.

"Please get the vaccine when it's available to you," the governor said."We need Arizonans to step up and get the vaccine if we want to stop the spread. It's our best shot at returning to normalcy.

However, it will be months before most Arizonans get the vaccine. As the holidays get closer, the governor asked everyone to keep their gatherings small and celebrate outdoors or virtually if possible.

He pledged another $15 million to the Arizona Department of Health Services for emergency needs.

Gov. Ducey chose not to adopt any further mitigation measures at this time.

The governor defended the state's response to the virus.

"If there was any state out there or any governor out there that was pitching a shutout, we'd just take their game plan and apply it here," he said. "Everybody everywhere in every state, in every county is going through this."

Ducey said he's considering extending an eviction moratorium that runs out in two weeks.

"Congress is also looking to act in terms of extensions," he said. "But, the best way to keep people in their homes or their apartments is to allow them to be safely or successfully employed to pay their mortgage."

Gov. Ducey said he will take the vaccine when it is his turn.

The initial group of frontline health care workers in Pima County will get their first shots of the vaccine Thursday morning.