TPD identifies man killed in vehicle collision

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson police have identified the individual who was killed in a vehicle collision on Monday.

TPD officials said 25-year-old Victor Ortega Brito was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash on North Freeway Road. He died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

According to TPD officials, Brito crashed into a car stopped at a red light and then swerved into the left turning lane and hit a fully loaded dump truck also stopped at the red light.

Police believe excessive speed was a factor in the collision.