Arizona Attorney General co-leads coalition to protect safety of federal judges, families

PHOENIX (KVOA) – Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced Monday that he is helping lead a bipartisan coalition of 51 Attorneys General to help protect the safety of federal judges and their families.

The coalition sent a letter urging Congress to pass legislation advocating for safety measures.

"Threats to members of judiciary are on the rise and I am urging Congress to pass this important legislation to help prevent another tragedy from occurring," Brnovich said in a news release.

The letter was addressed to leaders of both the House and Senate Judiciary Committees. It supports the passage of the Daniel Anderl Judicial Security and Privacy Act or similar legislation.

The bill would protect the confidentiality of personal identifying information of members of the federal judiciary in public records and limit the distribution of that information online and by data brokers.

Brnovich and other supporters of such legislation said it is an “urgent” matter in the wake of attacks and increasing threats against members of the federal judiciary.

The letter notes that incidents, inappropriate communications, and threats against federal judges and others protected by the U.S. Marshals Service have been steadily climbing in recent years, as evidenced by a spike in such incidents from 2,357 in 2016 to 4,449 in 2019.

The legislation has bipartisan support in both houses of Congress.



The Daniel Anderl Judicial Security Act is named for 20-year-old Daniel Anderl, the late son of Judge Esther Salas of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey. Daniel was killed on July 19, 2020, when a deranged attorney who had appeared in a case before Judge Salas appeared at her home and shot both Daniel and Judge Salas’ husband. The judge’s husband was critically wounded but survived the attack.



You can read the full letter here.