TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Unified Schoolboard Member and Pima County Supervisor-Elect Adelita Grijalva has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now in isolation according to a press release.

Grijalva is asymptomatic and is unsure how or where she was infected.

Grijalva stressed that the public wear a mask and stay home as much as possible as COVID-19 cases rise across Arizona.