Arizona reports over 8,000 new COVID-19 cases; 77 new deaths

PHOENIX (KVOA) – Another 8,076 Arizonans tested positive for the coronavirus, the Arizona Department of Health Services said Saturday.

The state also reported 77 deaths.

That brings the state’s documented totals to 402,589 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The death toll is 7,322.

On Tuesday, the state reported 12,314 new cases, the highest number of new daily cases since the start of the pandemic.

On Wednesday, they reported 108 deaths, citing a "large percentage of the deaths" to death certificate matching.

WHAT TO KNOW:

Deaths are not recorded until the health department receives a death certificate naming COVID-19 as the cause of death.

The data includes people who have recovered.

According to the state's data dashboard, 2,811,577 people have been tested for the virus. Of those that have been processed, 10.8% have come back positive. This does not include the serology or antibody tests.

As of Thursday morning, there are 15,393,571 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine. The death toll is 289,451.

