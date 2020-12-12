Amphi School District to shift to remote learning after Christmas break

TUCSON (KVOA) - Amphitheater School's Superintendent Todd Jager sent out a letter to parents confirming that the school district would be moving to remote learning after the new year.

Jaeger cited the fact that Pima County's positivity percentage at 12% puts the district in the red on the school dashboard.

Jaeger mentions Pima County Chief Medical Officer Dr. Francisco Garcia informed superintendents that the COVID-19 metrics were trending in a direction where in-person learning could not be feasible.

Jaeger mentions that they might be able to go back to hybrid learning on January 19th.