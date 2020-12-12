Skip to Content

Amphi School District to shift to remote learning after Christmas break

8:05 pm Local NewsTop Stories

TUCSON (KVOA) - Amphitheater School's Superintendent Todd Jager sent out a letter to parents confirming that the school district would be moving to remote learning after the new year.

Jaeger cited the fact that Pima County's positivity percentage at 12% puts the district in the red on the school dashboard.

Jaeger mentions Pima County Chief Medical Officer Dr. Francisco Garcia informed superintendents that the COVID-19 metrics were trending in a direction where in-person learning could not be feasible.

Jaeger mentions that they might be able to go back to hybrid learning on January 19th.

Author Profile Photo

David Skinner

Weekend Producer and Social Media for KVOA-TV. Graduate of the University of Arizona.

More Stories

Skip to content