2A Final: Santa Cruz Valley grounds down top seed Benson

SCOTTSDALE (KVOA) – The gold football is coming home to Eloy.

Santa Cruz Valley did Saturday what they had done all season. The Dust Devils ran away from their opponent, beating top seed Benson 42-7 to win the school first state football championship in 30 years.

Senior running back Hunter Ogle entered the game as the leading rusher in the state and he lived up to that billing.

Ogle scored on runs of 8, 48 and 60 yards as the Dust Devils turned a 7-0 halftime lead into a rout.

Steve Calvin Jr. and Ricardo Alaniz added rushing touchdowns for Santa Cruz Valley. Wyatt Ogle threw for a score to Sias Lopez.

It’s the 8th state championship for the Dust Devils (1965, 1966, 1969, 1978, 1979, 1980, 1990).

Santa Cruz Valley beat Benson to win their 8th state championship in football

Jace Barney scored the lone touchdown for Benson (9-1) on a four-yard run.

The Bobcats (9-1) were trying to win their first state championship since their back-to-back titles in 1954 and 1955.

That was four years (1959) before the formation of the Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA).

Benson falls to 0-4 (1978, 1994, 2015, 2020) in modern state championship games.

Here are the scores in the other state title affairs this weekend:

(Open) Chandler 23, Chandler Hamilton 21

(6A) Scottsdale Chaparral 24, Gilbert Highland 14

(5A) Peoria Sunrise Mountain 42, Glendale Ironwood 20

(4A) Gilbert Mesquite 39, Glendale Cactus 38

(3A) Snowflake 38, Yuma Catholic 14

Copyright 2020 News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved.