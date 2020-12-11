Tucson-area military priorities secured in annual defense bill

WASHINGTON D.C. (KVOA) – On Friday, Arizona senior Senator Kyrsten Sinema’s office announced she secured military priorities for Tucson’s military community in the annual defense bill, which passed Congress with bipartisan support Friday.

“Arizona servicemembers put their lives on the line to keep us safe and secure, and it is our duty to ensure our troops have full access to critical resources. Today’s passage of the annual defense bill strengthens support for servicemembers, increases resources to the southern Arizona community, and modernizes Arizona’s leadership in our national defense,” said Sinema.

“The Southern Arizona Defense Alliance would like to thank Senator Sinema for her work on this year’s National Defense Authorization Act. This defense bill has many welcomed provisions for Southern Arizona including protecting the A-10s at Davis-Monthan, additional infrastructure for Yuma Proving Ground, Marine Air Corps Station, and the Arizona National Guard, as well as protecting Fort Huachuca. These are huge wins for all of Arizona and we are very grateful for the work of Senator Sinema in advancing this bipartisan legislation,” said Ted Maxwell, Major General (Ret.) USAF, President, Southern Arizona Defense Alliance.

Sinema said she secured the following for Tucson’s military community:

3 Percent Pay Raise for Arizona Servicemembers

Prohibition of the Retirement of the A-10 Program at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base

continued support for the A–10 Thunderbolt II program at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, prohibiting the retirement of A-10 airplanes in 2021.

State-of-the-Art COMPASS CALL Aircraft for Davis-Monthan Air Force Base

$170 million for procurement of the Compass Call aircraft. The Compass Call capability is the Air Force’s premier wide-area coverage Airborne Electronic Attack Offensive Counter Information weapon system.

Funding for the Tucson National Guard Readiness Center

$18.1 million in military construction for a Tucson National Guard Readiness Center. The construction of a 86,759 square foot National Guard Readiness Center will support training, administrative, and logistical requirements for the Arizona Air National Guard. This facility will be built on state land and designed to meet mission requirements for the 222nd Transportation Company.

Prioritized Research and Development on Hypersonic Capabilities

increases in testing and maturation of hypersonic technologies like those being developed at the Univeristy of Arizona.

Procurement for Equipment Necessary to Ensure Our National Security

$250 million in procurement of ship launched precision cruise missiles, which can operate in heavily defended airspace.

Increased Coverage of Agent Orange Exposure for Vietnam Veterans

Parkinsonism, bladder cancer, and hypothyrodism to be added to the diseases associated with exposure to Agent Orange in Vietnam.

VA Mission Telehealth Clarification Act