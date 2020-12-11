Thousands of Pfizer vaccine doses expected in Pima County next week

TUCSON (KVOA) - With FDA approval of the Pfizer Coronavirus vaccine granted late Friday, state health officials say 384,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses will be delivered to Arizona by the end of December.

The state health department said Friday afternoon 58,000 doses of the vaccine will be here in the coming days.

That 58,000 will be split up between the state’s two largest counties.

In a virtual press conference, Dr. Cara Christ, the Director of the Arizona Department of Health Services said 11,000 Pfizer doses will be here in Pima County by early to the middle next week.

47,000 doses will be delivered to Maricopa County.

All of these first doses are prioritized for frontline healthcare workers.

“They allocate it based on the specific priority population that’s being addressed,” Christ said. “So, in this case, they looked at the health care worker population within each county.”

Christ outlined that other Southern Arizona counties will start to get first doses the week of Dec. 20 when almost 200,000 doses are expected to be on the ground here.

Those shipments are expected to include the Moderna vaccine.

“Moving forward we expect weekly allocations in order to be able to continue vaccinating more and more people each week,” Christ said.

It’s a two-part vaccine with the second dose given three or four weeks later.

“So, the federal government is sending us those doses and holding back the second dose,” Christ said. “They will then send us, in three to four weeks, send us a second dose.”

Arizona health officials hope 70 percent of Arizonans get the Coronavirus vaccine, but that may be a lofty goal.

“We are not mandating vaccine for anybody so people can decline,” Christ said. “It’s not going to be a mandate in these facilities.”

Christ said the federal CDC partnership with Walgreens and CVS pharmacies to vaccinate residents and staff will at long-term care facilities in Arizona is set to begin the week of Dec. 27.