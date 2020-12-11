Sahuarita schools to go fully remote for two weeks after winter break

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KVOA) - Sahuarita Unified School District will begin the first two weeks of the second semester, January 4-15, 2021, in full remote instruction for all students grades K-12th, the District announced in a news release Friday.

The district said the Early Childhood Center and the L.I.N.K. program will be closed during this timeframe but onsite learning services will continue.

SUSD said the decision was based on the current public health metrics, counsel from corresponding authorities, and evaluation of our local situation.

Community spread and corresponding numbers have risen. It said projections indicate that this trend may persist and the Pima County metrics will be in the “red zone” for a second week.

The two-week pause of in-school classes is also intended to provide a buffer for the post-holiday surge of positive cases predicted by health experts and support effective management of local cases, the release said. .

“Please know that this determination was not made lightly. I understand that in-person learning is the best model for most children and that there are important considerations and concerns when operating in full remote learning. That is why we were among the first districts in Pima County to launch in-person hybrid learning and corresponding programs,“ said Dr. Valenzuela, Superintendent, Sahuarita Unified School District. “However, the preponderance of evidence suggests that this is the reasonable and prudent step to take at this particular point in time.”

It is planned that all students will return to hybrid in-person learning on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 if the health metrics, public health counsel, and local considerations indicate it is safe to do so, the District said.

The district is currently operating on a hybrid learning model for students in grades kindergarten-8th and a distance learning model for high school students. Kindergarten-8th grade students will remain in hybrid learning for the balance of the semester, which ends on December 17, 2020.