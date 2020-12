TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Police officers are investigating a vehicle collision on 22nd Street that left one pedestrian with serious injuries.

Officers are investigating the scene on 22nd Street between 4th and 5th Avenues.

🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨 Restricted travel along 22nd St between 4th Ave and 5th Ave. Officers on scene investigating a serious-injury collision involving a pedestrian. pic.twitter.com/BVRIf8SV6h — Ofc. Roman Acosta (@Ofc_AcostaTPD) December 12, 2020

Motorists are advised to find an alternate route if traveling in the area.

