BBB Scam Alert: How to avoid compromised account scams

(KVOA) - The Better Business Bureau (BBB) has warned consumers that there have been reports of a con that claims that your Amazon, Paypal, or other account has been compromised.

The BBB said scammers hope you’ll panic and fall for their scheme.



According to the BBB, the scam starts by receiving an email, call, or text message informing you there’s been suspicious activity in your bank or another account, such as Amazon, Netflix, or PayPal. The message says you need to take immediate action to prevent your account from being compromised or to avoid being charged for a fraudulent purchase. But the BBB said, "Don’t fall for it!"

According to the BBB, the email version of this con uses the company’s logo, colors, and language to make the message look just like an official alert. A link in the message leads to a website that asks for your account number, login and password information, or even your Social Security or Social Insurance number.

"If you share this information, you could become the victim of identity theft and fraud," the BBB said.

According to the BBB, in the phone version, the caller claims to have noticed an expensive charge, which you didn’t make, on your account. Some victims told BBB Scam Tracker that the caller pushed them to download phony “security software” to their phone or computer.

"This is really malware, which gave scammers access to sensitive information, such as passwords, stored on their devices," the BBB said.

According to the BBB, in other versions, the caller insists you need to buy pre-paid gift or debit cards in order to reverse the fraudulent charges and secure your account.

The BBB suggests following the tips below to avoid scams like this one: