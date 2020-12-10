Two suspects identified in the fatal shooting of teenage boy

TUCSON (KVOA) - Two men have been arrested and locked up on charges in connection to the shooting of a teenage boy.

Steven Vallejo, 25, and Alejandro Romero, 21, were arrested Wednesday for an incident that happened on Nov. 20 that ended with the death of 15-year-old Adam Lopez.

Upon investigation, detectives determined Lopez left his residence on foot to meet with an unknown person when gunshots were heard moments later and the victim was located soon after.

The two men are charged with first-degree murder, aggravated robbery and armed robbery.