Tucson doctors hopeful as FDA panel recommends Pfizer vaccine approval

TUCSON (KVOA) - Doctors say the Pfizer vaccine has to be stored at -70 degrees Celsius to keep its effectiveness.

One Southern Arizona doctor tells News 4 Tucson Thursday night the Pima County Health Department is getting freezer units for storage.

The Food And Drug Administration is widely expected to grant COVID-19 vaccine approval to Pfizer in the coming days.

Tucson doctor Matt Heinz said Pima County expects to get just under 12,000 doses delivered next week.

“So, enough for just under 6,000 health care and we have 65-67,000 health care workers,” Heinz said. “That’s before we start looking at long term care populations and folks in the tier 1B priority level for early vaccination.”

Dr. Sudha Nagalingam is the medical director at El Rio Health’s infectious disease clinic.

She estimates the El Rio Health system serves more than 113,000 Tucsonans.

“So, we’re hoping in the next two to three weeks and for sure by January or February we should be able to be distributing to our entire population,” Nagalingam said.

The Pfizer vaccine has to be stored in ultra freezing temperatures of close to -100 degrees Fahrenheit.

“The University of Arizona has sufficient space for 200,000 to 300,000 doses is my understanding,” Heinz said “The Pima County Health Department is actually acquiring a number of ultracold storage freezer units so that they can maintain that chain of cold.”

“We’re working on getting refrigeration setup, backup generators so that we’re prepared when we have vaccine capabilities to store it and be able to distribute it effectively,” Nagalingam said.

Both doctors say this is encouraging and the vaccine news gives them a little hope in a dark time. However, Heinz stressed it will be months before the vaccine gets into the arms of most Americans.

“We’re hanging by a little branch at the edge of a cliff here,” Heinz said. “And, the vaccine, my biggest concern is that people will hear about the vaccine and decide not to cancel their holiday travel plans. I don’t want that at all.”

Heinz said the Pima County Health Department, TMC and Banner South will be the first three sites here that will administer the vaccine.