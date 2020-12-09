Yavapai County deputies seize 10,000 fentanyl pills in traffic stop

YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office announced the seizure of more than 10,000 fentanyl pills in a news release Wednesday. According to YCSO, on Dec. 2 around 11:45 a.m., a K9 deputy stopped a gray Ford F-150 pick-up truck for several equipment violations and a moving violation on north I-17 in the Cordes Junction area.

It said two people were inside the truck including the driver, 23-year-old Leon Carlos-Uriel and his passenger, 20-year-old Brayan Contreras Angulo. Both are from Phoenix, YCSO said. During a conversation with the pair, the deputy detected deceptive answers to questions and based on his training and experience, determined they were likely involved in criminal activity, the release said. Although receiving consent to search the truck from Leon, the deputy deployed his certified K9 partner for a free air sniff around the truck. After receiving a K9 alert, a search for the source of the odor was conducted.

YCSO said inside the cab of the truck, the deputy found a McDonald’s bag behind a set of speakers. Contained within this bag were two separate bags that held 10 individual baggies of blue M30 pills, presumptive for fentanyl.

According to YCSO, Leon later admitted knowing about the bag/package, but not the contents and claimed he was transporting the package to unknown persons in the Camp Verde area.

Detectives from the Partners Against Narcotics Task force (PANT) are investigating and have not disclosed further details at this time, the release said.

Both suspects were booked into the Camp Verde Detention Center on charges including Transportation of Narcotic Drugs for Sale and Possession of Narcotic Drugs. They remain in-custody, each on a bond of $50,000.