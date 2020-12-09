Here’s what you’re allowed to do under the Texting and Driving law

PHOENIX - Arizona now has a law that bans the use of hand-held devices while driving.

The measure comes after years of efforts to pass a statewide ban on texting while driving. More than two dozen cities had already enacted local bans.

Beginning on January 1, 2021, you may be issued a citation for up to $149 for the first violation and up to $250 for the second. However, before 2021, you can still be pulled over and issued a warning for using a hand-held cellphone while driving.

The existing versions of the ban in cities and counties will remain in effect until then.

Before the statewide law goes into effect, here are a few things you should know.

Can I check my phone at a stoplight?

The law allows drivers to use their phones while parked or stopped at a red light or railroad crossing. It does not mention stop signs, however.

Can I use a navigation app?

You can use a navigation app as long as it is hands-free, so if your phone is affixed to your dashboard or you're accessing it through your vehicle's interface, you should be OK.

If you need to physically hold your device or put it on your lap, you cannot use the navigation app while driving.

When can I be pulled over?

Under the new law, using a hand-held device while driving is a primary offense, meaning law enforcement will not need any other reason to pull you over. So, if you're seen holding your phone, you may get stopped.

Who is exempt?

Law enforcement, emergency responders and dispatchers may use hand-held devices while acting in an official capacity.

Drivers with commercial licenses may also use a two-way or private land mobile radio system for work purposes.

You may still use a wireless communication device to report illegal activity or get emergency help.

Will my phone be taken away if I violate the law?

No, law enforcement may not take possession of or otherwise inspect your phone unless they have a warrant.

Will my license be suspended?

Your license will not be able to be revoked or suspended if you are cited for using a hand-held device while driving, unless it is a commercial license and you were driving a commercial vehicle when you violated the law.

