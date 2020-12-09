EXCLUSIVE: State health director on the COVID-19 surge, vaccine importance

PHOENIX (KVOA) - One day after Arizona saw its record-setting daily number of Coronavirus cases, Arizona Department of Health Services Director Dr. Cara Christ said Wednesday she is very concerned about high transmission among groups of people from different households.

"It's really these smaller groups where people are trusting and they're around their friends and family, they're taking off their masks," Christ said. "What we need Arizonans to do is anytime you're around people who are not from your household. Make sure you're masking up and you're staying physically distanced."

Christ told News 4 Tucson's Eric Fink, 91 percent of Arizona is under a mask mandate.

"People act like we're back to where we were before the summer surge," she said. "But, a lot of those mitigation strategies are still in place right now. So, it's very difficult because now you have to get into like people's daily lives like into canceling all other types of things and we're not seeing great data that's showing that some of that is going to work."

Christ said the state is working to bring in hundreds of nurses from out of state to help with staffing challenges at hospitals.

On Wednesday afternoon, Pima County's Office of Emergency Management sent out a public health advisory that transmission of the virus is high and hospitals are at capacity.

"Every patient that has needed placement by the Arizona surge line has been able to be placed," Christ said. "So, there are beds available in the state and we will Arizonans to the level of care that they need."

In the coming days, Arizona will start getting thousands of doses of the Coronavirus vaccine.

The vaccine requires an initial dose and then a follow-up dose about three weeks later.

Christ hopes the rollout will go smoothly but she fears some Arizonans will choose not to get vaccinated.

"What I'm afraid [of] is that people won't want to take the vaccine," Christ said. "The vaccine has been proven to be safe, it's been proven to be effective and it's one of the only ways we're going to get out in front of this pandemic. So, that's one of the things that I fear, that we get all of this vaccine and nobody wants it."

Christ said she expects about 60,000 doses of the vaccine on the ground in Arizona within the next week.