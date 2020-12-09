Christmas display at Northwest Tucson home

TUCSON (KVOA) - A family on the Northwest side of Tucson is spreading some holiday cheer with their Christmas decorations.

Their house is covered in lights and handmade items with Santa and his reindeer on the roof.



Dan Mousette told News 4 Tucson they have been taking part in this holiday tradition for 32 years. The Santa decoration was passed down to him from his in-laws. Dan said he has created many of the designs for the decorations and collected new pieces over the years.

Mousette said the display is also a way to give back to families this holiday season.



"This past weekend, my wife and I sat on the driveway with our firepit, and we counted about 700 cars Saturday and Sunday. Most of the response were from people, saying hey Winterhaven is closed, we need to take the kids somewhere to see lights and just to get away from being stuck in the house. That was good to see, and it is good to give back to the community," said Dan Mousette.

Mousette is also collecting donations for the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona with a donation box for canned food at the house.

He said they donated more than a thousand pounds of food over the weekend.

The house is located at 3073 W Wildwood Drive.