Banner Health Doctor says they’re projecting to hit capacity of licensed beds by next week

TUCSON (KVOA) -Banner Health officials are asking the public to help stop the spread of COVID-19 by tightening your circle of people and masking up.

This as they project their Arizona hospitals will hit licensed bed capacity by next Tuesday.

"At this point, we expect to hit 100% capacity on 12/15 and 125% capacity on 12/18," Dr. Marjorie Bessel Banner Health Chief Clinical Officer said.

Meanwhile, a vaccination from Pfizer could be available to front line workers as early as next week.

"We do anticipate vaccination will begin most likely the week of December 14th," Marjorie said. "State and County departments have been coordinating in all these efforts and we have been highly participatory in all of those planning efforts."

On Tuesday, doctors with the Mayo Clinic said they're anticipating Pfizer's vaccine. The vaccine is projected to be 95 percent effective for those who take it.

So how long will it take for the vaccine to help free up hospital beds and stop community spread?

"I think the impact on the hospitals will probably not happen until we start vaccinating our communities," Dr. Abinash Virk with Mayo Clinic said.

She says vaccines probably won't be available to the community until March or April," Dr. Virk said. "So it could be May when we finally start to see the impact."

In the mean time health officials say please do your part.

"Every individual can contribute to mitigation shrink your circle and wear a mask," Dr. Bessel said.